Sweeping Account of Black History Highlighted in Debut Documentary Book

Accurate historical accounts coupled with concise analysis, Glen Watkins glosses over the roots of the African American struggle in his book, The Black American: A Documentary History.



The perception and economic prospects of the black community in the United States is still a contentious issue. In order to shed light on this particular problem, it is best seen through the lenses of history. In this sense, the book hopes to aid the discourse on the African American’s fight for equal opportunities alongside other minorities in America. Watkins himself is an advocate of this particular cause and hopes for an increased black presence in the changing capitalist society.



According to Kirkus Reviews, “Watkins’ topics include the slave trade, the antebellum North and South, the Civil War and Reconstruction, the impacts of WWI and WWII on race relations, the plights of Northern city ghettos, and the strategies, triumphs, and disappointments of the civil rights movement.” The review goes on to say that individuals who pick up the book “can enjoy a stimulating collection of primary-source documents reflecting the hopes and fears of individuals who lived through turbulent times.”



America has a rich cultural and historical heritage, and the story of the black community is a big chunk of it. Regardless of race and social status, it is important that people learn about this decisive period in American society.





About the Author



Glen P. Watkins has a doctoral degree in leadership educational administration from Capella University. He took his master of arts in education at Grambling State University and is a graduate of the University of Louisiana in Monroe.