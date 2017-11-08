BASF named one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers for 2018

BASF was named by Mediacorp as one of Canada’s Top 100 Employersfor 2018, the fourth consecutive year BASF has received this honour.

Mediacorp, the country’s largest publisher of employment periodicals, cited BASF Canada for offering 17 weeks parental leave top-up, career development opportunities, employer contributions to a defined contribution pension plan, among others.

“At BASF Canada we recognize that our employees are the heart of our success as a company,” said Marcelo Lu, President of BASF Canada. “We take great pride in fostering an inspired and engaged workforce. For us, being a top employer means innovating in all that we do, acknowledging each employee’s professional and personal goals, and encouraging them to continuously develop their strengths.”

Employers are evaluated by the editors of Canada’s Top 100 Employers using eight criteria: physical workplace; work and social atmosphere; health, financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement.

------

About BASF

BASF Corporation, headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, is the North American affiliate of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF has more than 17,500 employees in North America, and had sales of $16.2 billion in 2016. For more information about BASF’s North American operations, visit www.basf.us.

BASF Canada, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, has approximately 700 employees at 11 production facilities and offices located across Canada. BASF Canada is a subsidiary of BASF SE, and an affiliate of BASF Corporation. To find out more about BASF’s activities in Canada, visit www.basf.ca or follow us on twitter www.twitter.com/basfcanada.

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. The approximately 114,000 employees in the BASF Group work on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions and Oil & Gas. BASF generated sales of more than €58 billion in 2016. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt (BAS), London (BFA) and Zurich (AN). Further information at www.basf.com.