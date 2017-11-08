Mastercard and Scotiabank team up to bring customers Scotiabank Masterpass

Today Mastercard and Scotiabank announced that Scotiabank customers now have access to fast, simple and secure online payments with Scotiabank Masterpass. From paying online for food, to shopping for gifts, or purchasing movie tickets, Scotiabank customers can now use the Scotiabank Masterpass wallet at thousands of merchants for seamless online and in-app payments.

“Canadians are increasingly shopping online and expect an experience that is fast, simple and secure,” said Derrick Breau, senior vice president, Canada account management at Mastercard. “With Scotiabank Masterpass, Scotiabank customers with credit cards or debit cards will get an easy, intuitive and low friction shopping experience at leading merchants. It enables consumers to pay for the things they want with the security they demand.”

Scotiabank Masterpass makes online shopping easier by storing a cardholder’s payment information in one convenient, secure place. Customers will be led through a tailored registration experience where they are able to choose from their Scotiabank debit and credit cards* every time they shop. All payment information, including card details and shipping information, is included in the Scotiabank Masterpass wallet, which leverages advanced methods of payment security to help ensure information is protected.

“Joining with Mastercard to offer another online payment solution gives our Scotiabank customers fast and flexible payment experiences tailored for their needs,” said Brian McCabe, vice president of Day-to-Day Banking at Scotiabank. “We are committed to continuing to deliver to our customers the ability to confidently choose from safe, secure and innovative payment methods in an increasingly digitized world.”

Scotiabank customers can make purchases online and in-app with participating Masterpass merchants by simply clicking the Masterpass button at checkout and choosing from their registered Scotiabank cards.

For a list of Masterpass online and in-app accepting merchants, or to sign up for an account visit www.scotiabank.com/masterpass.

*Scotiabank customers can enroll for Scotiabank Masterpass with their Scotiabank credit cards (Scotiabank Mastercard, Visa and American Express credit cards) and debit cards (Scotiabank Visa Debit) with some card exclusions, visit www.scotiabank.com/masterpass for details.

About Mastercard

Mastercard (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com, is a technology company in the global payments industry. We operate the world’s fastest payments processing network, connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 210 countries and territories. Mastercard products and solutions make everyday commerce activities – such as shopping, traveling, running a business and managing finances – easier, more secure and more efficient for everyone. Follow us on Twitter @MastercardCAnws, join the discussion on the Beyond the Transaction Blog and subscribe for the latest news on the Engagement Bureau.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is Canada’s international bank and a leading financial services provider in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and Asia-Pacific. We are dedicated to helping our 24 million customers become better off through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of more than 88,000 employees and assets of over $906 billion (as at July 31, 2017), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto (TSX: BNS) and New York Exchanges (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

