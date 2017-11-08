HBIS Welding Wires Adopted By A Key National Military Project
WEBWIRE – Wednesday, November 8, 2017
HBIS has recently directly delivered its TYH welding wire steel to a high end welding material supplier and final welding wires will be used in a key national military project.
The TYH wire is a type a special steel dedicated to produce welding wires. After treatment, this batch of wires will be delivered to a renowned large scale ship builder of the country to construct one of military vessels in the yard.
