LG V30 Celebrates Inspiring, Relatable Moments In “This Is Real” Campaign

LG Electronics (LG) will celebrate the inspiring, yet relatable everyday moments in This is Real, a campaign for its newest flagship smartphone, the V30. Through new video and social content, focused on the V30, LG will highlight and support real people doing, achieving and overcoming amazing things.

“The V30 was designed to be the best content creation smartphone on the market today and what better way to demonstrate the capabilities of this device than through people who live honest and authentic lives every day,” said Kim Su-young, vice president and head of marketing for LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “Being real isn’t about being glitzy or glamorous but hard work and resilience, the same qualities we’re celebrating in this campaign with help from the V30 and its ability to capture pure stories.”

To kick off the campaign, LG is producing a series of video content that features a montage of people making their own promise to be authentic and real. From revealing the sheer skill of a deaf dancer to highlighting the triumphs of an actress living with alopecia, the series will spotlight inspiring people’s stories in docu-style segments.

While documenting real and honest moments of inspiring individuals, LG will highlight the V30 as the smartphone to tell their moving stories in high quality. The spots follow real people and stories inspired by real people to show how they use the V30 to capture their everyday.

To experience the videos in the series, visit https://youtu.be/pWcw90HZQtk .