car2go publishes white paper on autonomous, fully electric carsharing

Five conditions are crucial for the management of autonomous fleets

Free floating carsharing is already important basic technology

car2go is systematically preparing for the future of autonomous, fully electric carsharing in cities. For the Web Summit, the world’s largest technology conference which is held in Lisbon, the international market leader in free floating carsharing has published a white paper which shows the five conditions which are crucial for the management of autonomous fleets in the future.

“No other mobility sector can prepare itself so comprehensively for the future of autonomous driving as the free floating carsharing sector,” says Olivier Reppert, CEO of the car2go Group. “Whoever wants to optimally manage fleets must manage the cars on the same high level as the software –using learning algorithms, big data and apps. We are already doing this today.”

car2go currently manages a combined fleet of 14,000 vehicles in 26 cities. To do so, the company collects valuable information not only for basic fleet management tasks, but also for intelligent algorithms for the strategic positioning of vehicles in accordance with demand. An important requirement for this is the so-called “demand prediction” – which calculates in advance when and where a car will soon be needed.

The white paper stipulates that “demand prediction is an important part of the management of autonomous fleets”. “The key component, however, will be so-called fleet intelligence.” This decides which vehicle will satisfy which demand. This management algorithm is hugely complex as the utilization of each individual vehicle affects all other vehicles in the fleet.

“The use of autonomous vehicles will be a further quantum leap for carsharing, as was the change from station-based carsharing to the free floating approach,” adds Reppert. “We are looking forward to this future and are ready to go with it.”

The white paper can be downloaded here.