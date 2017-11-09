Elizabeth Hospice Golf Tournament Raises More Than $130,000 to Benefit Children’s Bereavement Program

The Elizabeth Hospice Golf Tournament and Dinner Auction on Friday, September 22, 2017 at Maderas Golf Club, in Poway, CA raised more than $130,000 to benefit The Elizabeth Hospice’s Children’s Bereavement Program. The program includes Camp Erin San Diego, a unique camp experience that combines traditional camp activities with grief-related exercises and emotional support; school-based grief support groups in 14 school districts along with training for school professionals; and children/caregiver grief support groups.



The Elizabeth Hospice provides the most comprehensive counseling and grief support services for all ages in the region. Services are available to the community-at-large, regardless of the type of illness or death experienced. A patient affiliation is not required.



“We appreciate the community’s support of children and teens who participate in our Children’s Bereavement Program who are impacted by grief and loss,” said Jan Jones, President and CEO of The Elizabeth Hospice. “Camp Erin and our other children’s bereavement services are a true gift for children who have experienced the loss of someone close to them. We provide these children an opportunity to explore and express feelings while memorializing the person who died.”



For more information on grief support services for adults and children available through The Elizabeth Hospice, please call (800) 797-2050.



About The Elizabeth Hospice

The Elizabeth Hospice (elizabethhospice.org) is the region’s oldest and largest nonprofit hospice provider of medical, emotional and spiritual support to the seriously ill and their families in San Diego County and the Inland Empire. Since 1978, The Elizabeth Hospice has touched the lives of more than 95,000 patients and families in the communities we serve, regardless of their ability to pay, and providing specialty services such as Veterans Outreach, Palliative Care, Pediatric and Perinatal Hospice Care, and counseling and grief support for all ages, regardless of the type of illness or death experienced. To learn more, call 800-797-2050 or visit our website at elizabethhospice.org

