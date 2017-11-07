“Jane the Virgin” Star Jaime Camil Partners with Osmo to Launch First Spanish-Language Augmented Reality Experience Fusing Magical Animation with Hands-On Play

Osmo, the award-winning platform leading the New Play Movement, today announces its partnership with award-winning actor Jaime Camil to unveil Monster en Español. Nearly 20 million children in the US are Spanish speakers, and this new experience gives them a hands-on play and learn tool that captures their creativity in their native language.



Camil, a father of two young children, is known for his roles as Rogelio de la Vega on the Golden Globe Award-nominated CW series “Jane the Virgin” as well as playing the voice of Papa in the upcoming Disney Pixar animated feature “Coco.” Camil brings his talent to the voice of Mo, the friendly star of Osmo’s Monster en Español, who kids join on an open-ended adventure, where personal drawings come to life on screen.



“The fact that Jaime is an enthusiastic Osmo dad makes him an exciting partner for us,” stated Pramod Sharma, CEO and co-founder of Osmo. “As a hands-on parent, with a passion for inclusion and diversity combined with his vivacious, comedic tone, there was no better choice for the voice of Mo in Spanish.”



Now, Mo can share his immersive world with the millions of children in the US who speak Spanish at home exclusively.

“Playtime is family time in our house and Osmo is a fun, hands-on way for all of us to interact, learn and have fun,” said Camil. “I am proud to be a part of their expansion into Spanish, and bring Osmo’s educational, healthy play to even more families.”

Monster en Español is available for iPad and iPhone for $49 at playosmo.com, as well as on Amazon, at Target and Best Buy. This announcement builds on recent Osmo expansions and releases, including the launch of Hot Wheels MindRacers, Words 2.0 and Coding Jam. Osmo was also named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Company in Education in 2017.



About Osmo

Osmo is building a universe of hands-on play experiences that nourish the minds of children by unleashing the power of imagination in the digital world through augmented reality and reflective artificial intelligence.



Founded in 2013 by ex-Google engineers Pramod Sharma and Jerome Scholler, the company’s New Play Movement fuses digital gameplay and physical interaction to create fun and nutritious play experiences designed specifically for both boys and girls. Its universe spans nine titles, including Coding Awbie, Monster and Masterpiece, which respectively teach computer science, creativity and drawing.



Osmo has received numerous awards and accolades, including Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in Education 2017, Time Magazine’s Best Inventions 2014 and Parent’s Choice Magazine’s Gold Award, 2016.



Osmo is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Join the New Play Movement at PlayOsmo.com.

Media Contact

Maggie Philbin

VSC for Osmo

Media@Playosmo.com

203.394.1818

