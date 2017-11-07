AMD Delivers Semi-Custom Graphics Chip For New Intel Processor

​AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced that it designed a semi-custom graphics processor unit (GPU) that will be integrated into a new Intel multi-chip processor package. The new product, designed by Intel, integrates an Intel® Core™ processor, semi-custom Radeon™ graphics chip, and second generation High Bandwidth Memory (HBM2) into a single package.

“Our collaboration with Intel expands the installed base for AMD Radeon GPUs and brings to market a differentiated solution for high-performance graphics,” said Scott Herkelman, vice president and general manager, AMD Radeon Technologies Group. “Together, we are offering gamers and content creators the opportunity to have a thinner-and-lighter PC capable of delivering discrete performance-tier graphics experiences in AAA games and content creation applications. This new semi-custom GPU puts the performance and capabilities of Radeon graphics into the hands of an expanded set of enthusiasts who want the best visual experience possible.”

Intel expects the new product to launch in the first quarter of 2018. For additional information on the product, see: https://newsroom.intel.com/editorials/new-intel-core-processor-combine-high-performance-cpu-discrete-graphics-sleek-thin-devices/.

For more than 45 years, AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics, and visualization technologies – the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms, and the datacenter. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses, and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work, and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), blog, Facebook and Twitter pages.

​​AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, Radeon, and combinations thereof, are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.