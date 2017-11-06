New Jersey’s Aging School Buildings Cause Concerns for Asbestos Exposure

In October, The Courier Post reported that the average age of public school buildings in New Jersey is more than 50 years, which is six years above the national average. With rapidly aging buildings comes a concern for the health and safety of students and staff.

Asbestos, a fibrous mineral that can be invisible to the eye, has been causing severe concerns for schools within the state. Recently, at least two schools in the Pinelands Regional district had to cancel classes due to asbestos exposure concerns.

Most of the aging buildings, constructed during the 1950’s and 1960’s, were built with asbestos containing materials. These products range from ceiling and floor tiles to mastic, joint compounds, insulation, plaster and cement. Although, asbestos can be relatively safe when it is not disturbed, in schools there is a concern when construction, demolition and renovation; maintenance activities; and accidental disturbance occurs.

“According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), there is no acceptable level of asbestos exposure, though there are limits in place for employees who may come into contact with it during their workday,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “When people come in contact with asbestos fibers, through inhalation or ingestion, it can increase the risk of lung cancer, mesothelioma and asbestosis.”

