Nissan pays tribute to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Thailand

All are commemorating the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and following his footsteps by announcing the “Khae Jai Kor Phiengpor Tam Pho Tee Porphieng” project to benefit the society as a whole.

Thailand’s late King Bhumibol Adulyadej dedicated his life to improving the lives of the Thai people and providing them with sustainable life during his 70-year long reign. To honor his legacy, Nissan Motor Thailand proudly launches “Khaē Jai Kor Phīengpor Tām Pho Tee Porphīeng.”

The project will provide media with powerful experiences as they journey across the country to visit various projects based on the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s philosophies and teachings. Media will experience activities that show how the king’s philosophies have been brought to life to ensure his teachings are preserved and passed on to future generations. Nissan is partnering with Shell Company of Thailand Ltd. and Mentagram Co., Ltd. (GoPro) on this initiative, which will run nationwide until next year.

Nissan Motor Thailand has identified highly qualified individuals throughout the Kingdom for its “Khaē Jai Kor Phīengpor Tām Pho Tee Porphīeng” project whose work and daily life exemplify the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s teachings.

“I am honored to take part in this initiative to organize the ’Khaē Jai Kor Phīengpor Tām Pho Tee Porphīeng’ project to remember Thailand’s beloved monarch, the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej,” said Antoine Barthes, president, Nissan Motor (Thailand) Co., Ltd. “Nissan is a long-established company in Thailand, and we have always admired and viewed the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej as a role model. We have tried to follow in his footsteps by doing our small part to help ensure sustainability across the country, and this project helps ensure that that the late King’s teachings are retained and shared to the ongoing benefit of the country.”

The project is centered on a series of one- and two-day weekly media trips to various provinces across Thailand that take place from November 2017 through March 2018. Participants will visit projects that reflect the teaching and works of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej; trips are planned to Nakhon Nayok, Chiang Mai, Maha Sarakham, Phetchaburi, Ranong and Loei provinces, with much more to be added.

The “Khaē Jai Kor Phīengpor Tām Pho Tee Porphīeng” centers around 10 projects from 10 unique individuals across different fields of expertise – including agriculture, conservation, and energy.

Nine of these projects are dedicated to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, while the tenth is dedicated to the current King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun. The goal is to showcase the ninth reign moving forward into the current tenth reign and to help facilitate passing the torch of these philosophies and teachings to future generations of Thais.

According to Ms. Sangdeaun Chailert, founder of Save Elephant Foundation and Elephant Nature Park: “My earliest memories of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej were of him working hard as the ’Father of the Kingdom’ for the benefit of all Thai citizens. Due to the many troubles and problems that citizens face, the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej never left our side. He became an inspiration to sacrificing oneself for the greater good. Therefore, I must dedicate myself to preserving wildlife and the environment of our country, which he loved with all his heart. I also want everyone to join together for the good of society to continue the teachings of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.”

Mr. Kosol Saengthong, the follower and Network President of the King’s Footsteps Project, Petchaburi Province, agreed: “Ban Pah Deng Energy Innovation Community is rooted in the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s sufficiency economy philosophy. To make this happen, our organization needs to put our heart and soul into it, think out of the box, and be willing to work with others. This will create three kinds of happiness: happiness by using what you have, and happiness that comes from developing creative ideas and happiness from giving back to the community. We are proud to be a part of this project and continue the philosophy of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.”

Nissan Motor Thailand will provide all the vehicles used throughout the project to ensure the safety of participants and to ensure they get to experience Thailand’s scenic beauty that the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej loved so much.

“The late King Bhumibol Adulyadej loved and cared for his people and devoted his entire life to the betterment of Thai society,” said Barthes. “Nissan Motor (Thailand) Co., Ltd. recognizes his legacy of hard work and is following in his footsteps by putting all Thai citizens and employees at the heart of everything we do. The ’Khaē Jai Kor Phīengpor Tām Pho Tee Porphīeng’ project not only allows us to engage with all Thai citizens but also with our dedicated employees. Apart from this project, we will also be organizing special activities for our employees to allow them to continue paying respect to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.”

