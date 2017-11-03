Met Museum Symposium In Our Time: A Year of Architecture in a Day Will Be Held December 9

On Saturday, December 9, The Met will host In Our Time: A Year of Architecture in a Day, a symposium devoted to the most exciting and critical spatial projects of 2017. The event will bring together international architects, artists, curators, theorists, and filmmakers who were selected to present one new project—whether a building, a book, an artwork, or an exhibition—considered to be among the most engaging and relevant of the past year. The symposium, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Grace Rainey Rogers Auditorium at The Met Fifth Avenue, is returning for the second year; more than 2,000 visitors attended the 2016 session. The speakers were selected to represent the incredible range of contemporary architectural practice now taking place all over the world. They will illuminate the creative process behind newly built homes and institutions, advancements in new technologies, and areas that have been greatly affected by climate change and natural and man-made disasters.

The program’s keynote speaker, Wang Shu, will discuss the Fuyang Cultural Complex in China. Wang received the Pritzker Prize in 2012 and the Gold Prize of Architecture from France Architecture Academy in 2011; he was also named one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World by Time magazine in 2013. The afternoon will consist of fast-paced presentations by architects, artists, filmmakers, and researchers on the selected “Projects of the Year”; a conversation with a creative leader at IKEA led by Beatrice Galilee, The Met’s Daniel Brodsky Associate Curator of Architecture and Design in the Department of Modern and Contemporary Art; and a panel discussion, “In Our Future: Radical Design Education,” moderated by Sandra Jackson-Dumont, The Met’s Frederick P. and Sandra P. Rose Chairman of Education.

In Our Time: A Year of Architecture in a Day will also include presentations by award-winning architects on topics such as new frontiers in virtual reality, the role of dating apps in the experience of cities, and even the design of air intake in a public park in Taiwan. The renowned artist Julie Mehretu will present a site-specific commission.

Symposium presenters and topics: David Adjaye, National Museum of African American History and Culture; Marwa al-Sabouni, The Battle for Home; Nelly Ben Hayoun, University of the Underground; Benjamin Bratton, The New Normal; Design Earth, Of Oil and Ice; Avril Furness, The Last Moments: A 360 VR Film Experience; John Gerrard, Western Flag; Go Hasegawa, Chapel in Guastalla; Junya Ishigami, Visitor Center at Park Vijversburg; Andrés Jaque, Intimate Strangers; Francis Kéré, Lycée Schorge Secondary School; Amanda Levete, Victoria and Albert Museum Exhibition Road Quarter; Johnston Marklee, 2017 Chicago Architecture Biennial; Lucy McRae, The Institute of Isolation; Julie Mehretu, Politicized Landscapes; Heneghan Peng, The Palestinian Museum; Philippe Rahm, Jade Eco Park; Diller Scofidio + Renfro, Roy and Diana Vagelos Education Center; Wang Shu, Fuyang Cultural Complex; Hito Steyerl, Duty Free Art; and Peter Zellner, Free School of Architecture.

