Mold Contamination Forces Hundreds of Students to Move Residence Halls

In October, the Daily Bruin published a report about approximately 500 students having to move from their on-campus residential hall to another building. According to the article, this was the result of multiple reports of mold in rooms and student complaints of health issues.

Exposure to elevated levels of mold can cause a wide variety of health concerns. Mold is a known allergen and common asthma trigger for some people with the condition. It is also a frequent respiratory irritant. For people with a weakened or suppressed immune system, some types of mold found in water damaged buildings can even cause opportunistic infections.

“The article in the Daily Bruin states that housing staff on campus originally thought the mold contamination was limited, but this can be difficult to determine unless a thorough inspection takes place and tests are taken from multiple locations in a large dormitory,” said Michael Chapman, Laboratory Manager at LA Testing’s Huntington Beach facility. “This is due to the fact that mold often grows in areas that are out-of-sight that have suffered water damage or elevated humidity levels. Mold growing in a wall cavity for example, can still impact the air on the other side of the wall since microscopic spores can travel through small openings. Mold can also sometimes spread through a building’s HVAC system impacting large areas some distance from the actual contamination.”

