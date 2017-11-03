Wyndham Vacation Ownership Initiates Partnership With Plantation Resort In Myrtle Beach To Assume Sales And Marketing Operations

Wyndham Vacation Ownership, the world’s largest vacation ownership company and member of the Wyndham Worldwide family of companies (NYSE: WYN), announced it has signed a sales and marketing agreement to initiate a partnership with Plantation Resort in Surfside Beach, S.C. to assume sales and marketing operations at the Resort, effective immediately.

The Plantation Resort sales center will be the sixth sales center for Wyndham Vacation Ownership (WVO) in Myrtle Beach, scheduled to begin sales today.

WVO has a long history on the Grand Strand, with seven resorts in Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach. Owners in CLUB WYNDHAM® have many vacation options along the region’s famous white sandy beaches.

“Myrtle Beach is a great location for WVO. It’s one of the premier vacation destinations on the East Coast and home to some of our best beach resorts,” said Travis Bary, executive vice president of regional sales and marketing for WVO. “The opportunity to expand our sales presence here is going to allow us to continue to deliver great vacations to future owners.”

In addition, WVO acquired a limited amount of inventory at the resort, which it plans to make available to its timeshare owners in the future.

Resort operations at the Plantation Resort will continue to be managed by the existing property management company.

The Plantation Resort sales center is located four miles south of Myrtle Beach at 1250 U.S. Highway 17 North in Surfside Beach.

