All New Series “Intruders” Premieres On Animal Planet Nov. 5

If you thought you were safe at home, think again! Wild creatures and other pests who should be living outdoors make their way into your house on Animal Planet’s new series, INTRUDERS. The six-part series reveals real-life stories of homeowners fighting back to reclaim their homes when they’ve been invaded by snakes, over-run with rats, crawling with cockroaches and broken into by bears, among other invasions. INTRUDERS premieres Sunday, Nov. 5 at 10PM.

Determined to make dwellings their own, creatures and pests gnaw, slither and smash their way in. First-hand story telling along with home videos and dramatic recreations tell the stories of those who fight through fear and the unknown to keep their families safe and take back their indoor and outdoor spaces. No matter the outcome, home will never be the same again.

“Intruders is full of edge-of-your-seat drama, giving audiences an intimate look at homeowner’s worst nightmare. These are the ultimate can’t-look-away stories, told as only the people who lived through them can,” said Erin Wanner, Vice President of Production, Animal Planet.

“Animal Planet is the perfect home for Intruders, a series packed full of compelling and dramatic stories that take place right at the intersection where the people and animal worlds collide,” said Howard Swartz, Executive Vice President of Development and Production, Arrow Media.

INTRUDERS is produced for Animal Planet by Arrow Media where Nick Metcalfe and Howard Swartz and serve as executive producers. For Animal Planet, Lisa Lucas is executive producer and Patrick Keegan is supervising producer.