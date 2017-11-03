Avaya Executive to Speak on Digitizing the Customer Experience with New and Emerging Technologies at Dreamforce 2017

Who: Avaya, the global leader in delivering superior communications experiences

Where: Dreamforce 2017 at the Moscone Center, San Francisco, Calif.

When: November 6-9, 2017

Details: Avaya is supporting Dreamforce 2017 with the following activities:

Speaking Engagement – Tuesday, November 7, 8:00am – Palace Hotel Grand Ballroom C

Digitizing the Customer Experience using AI, IOT & Analytics and Blockchain Technologies

Jean Turgeon, VP & Chief Technologist, Digital Transformation and Evangelist, will discuss the role that Digital Technology is playing in areas such as self-service, digital identity, and fraud protection. Automation and contextually relevant insights are being shaped by technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, IoT, real-time analytics, and blockchain architectures. These technologies will create massive business opportunities and evolve the future of customer experiences. This session will discuss future use cases as well as the “day in your life” before and after the convergence of these major disruptors.

On the Exhibit Floor – Booth 1974 - Avaya kiosk and Avaya Innovation Lounge - Meeting Room MR-70

Avaya will showcase its Salesforce-related solutions in two locations on the exhibit floor. Demos will include:

CRM Connector that enables voice and digital channels routed by the Avaya Oceana™ Work Assignment Engine delivering to an SFDC Lightning experience .

Salesforce Proactive Outreach Manager in the Cloud to quickly resolve a customer crisis.

The Engagement Development Platform - a graphical design tool for creating real-time customer journeys, communications applications and workflows for the Avaya Breeze™ Platform. It is a web browser based tool that enables business and IT analysts to create applications and workflows by dragging and dropping capabilities from a palette onto a canvas.

About Avaya

Avaya enables the mission critical, real-time communication applications of the world’s most important operations. As the global leader in delivering superior communications experiences, Avaya provides the most complete portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications— offered on premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid. Today’s digital world requires communications enablement, and no other company is better positioned to do this than Avaya. For more information, please visit www.avaya.com.

[1] Note – the Palace Hotel is part of the greater Dreamforce campus and is located at 2 New Montgomery Street, San Francisco, CA 94105. The Palace Hotel is two blocks walking distance from the Moscone Center. Details about the greater campus and locations can be found by clicking HERE.