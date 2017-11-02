Thrill, Excitement, and Danger Await in a Tale of Adventure

Dougherty writes straightforwardly—making his sentences and paragraphs easy to understand. He paces his tale briskly, and like most kids’ summers, it seems to fly by. Nostalgic for oldsters and engaging for youngsters, there’s entertainment for both in this tale. - Joe Kilgore, US Review of Books

Growing up in the years before the advent of technology, retired account executive Joseph J. Dougherty’s experiences in the 1940s reflect the simplicity and excitement of the good old days. In his book, Joe’s Adventures, he has created a tale of adventure for readers young and old, based on his own adventures as a young boy growing up in Florida.



This coming-of-age story follows Joe and his friend, Harold, as they make the most of their summer. From exploring the Tomoka River to their escapades in Ormond Beach aboard their homemade boat, the two friends live the daring spirit of youth. Joined by Brown, Harold’s chocolate brown Labrador, and Joe’s cousin, Susan, they encounter rattle snakes, snipes, wild monkeys, and alligators.



Joe Kilgore from the US Review of Books says, “Dougherty writes straightforwardly—making his sentences and paragraphs easy to understand. He paces his tale briskly, and like most kids’ summers, it seems to fly by. Nostalgic for oldsters and engaging for youngsters, there’s entertainment for both in this tale.”





Joe’s Adventures

Written by Joseph J. Dougherty

Kindle | $3.99

Paperback | $19.99

Hardcover | $29.99



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Joseph J. Dougherty was eight years old when his mother took him and his brother to Florida to escape their abusive father. Dougherty started an import auto parts business before working for Southern Bell Telephone Co. as an account executive, a position he held for thirteen years. He successfully opened the largest fireplace store in thirty-nine counties. Dougherty is retired and currently lives in Ormond Beach, Florida.