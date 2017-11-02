Battling Personal Demons through Poetry

Depression is a mental disorder suffered by more than three hundred million people around the world. Author and special education teacher Barbara K. Mezera struggled with it for thirty years. She shares her long battle with the condition in her book, From Despair to Hope and Healing.



The book compiles the poems Mezera had written during her thirty-year battle with depression. Each poem illustrates a personal experience she underwent before, during, and after her treatment. While some pieces hints at darkness in them, almost all end on a hopeful note.



Mezera’s poems were her outlet for releasing repressed sentiments. After much encouragement from one of her therapists, she began to express her feelings, which helped the healing process. Although she did not plan to publish her pieces, those who support her encouraged her to share her work to the world.



Through her poems, Mezera hopes to inspire readers, especially those struggling with mental illness, to remain hopeful and resilient despite the world’s many challenges. One Amazon customer gave the book a five-star rating and said, “This is a wonderful book of prose on the topic of the lived experience of depression. . . . It is deep and meaningful and speaks to the heart.”



Copies of From Despair to Hope and Healing are available in selected online bookstores. The book has been featured in LitFire Publishing’s book during AJC Decatur Book Festival 2017 and Frankfurt Book Fair 2017. Interested parties may visit www.barbaramezerabooks.com for more information about Mezera and her work.





From Despair to Hope and Healing: One Woman’s Journey in Poem

Written by Barbara K. Mezera

E-book | $3.99

Paperback | $13.99



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Barbara K. Mezera works as a teacher for high school students with special needs. She holds master’s degrees in special education and clinical laboratory science. She cites biking, travelling, and knitting as some of her hobbies.