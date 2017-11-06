Best Selling Book, “Yogi on the Green,” Is Now Free on Amazon for 5 Days (until 11/10/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Victor Stringer’s new book, “Yogi on the Green.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store on November 6th.

“Yogi on the Green,” was written to help golfers of all abilities, to hopefully improve on their physical and mental game. It has been proven in many Medical Journals, that when one improves on their physical being they also improve on their mental awareness.

“Yogi on the Green,” is a guide to improving the Golfers physical and mental (mindfulness) abilities, both on the Golf Course and perhaps even their daily life.

“Yogi on the Green” by Victor Stringer will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (11/06/2017 – 11/10/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076HBXWVV.

“Yogi on the Green” has a 5.0-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

"As an ex Division 1 golfer I can attest this book is GREAT for the mind and body for everyday life on and off the golf course. I recommend this book to golfers of any age and ability as well as to anyone looking to improve the mind body and soul. A++” – Mike Gass

“I am very into yogi and have so many friends and family members who golf! I now see through this book what an amazing connection these two things can have and how yogi can truly benefit all sports and aspects of your life! Great read and I will recommend to all my friends who golf!” – Amber Morgan

About the Author:

Victor Stringer has been a Certified Instructor in Kundalini and Indigo (children’s) Yoga for over 15 years.