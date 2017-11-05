Victor Stringer’s “Yogi on the Green” - Free Download Tomorrow (11/06/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Victor Stringer’s new book, “Yogi on the Green.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store on November 6th.

“Yogi on the Green,” was written to help golfers of all abilities, to hopefully improve on their physical and mental game. It has been proven in many Medical Journals, that when one improves on their physical being they also improve on their mental awareness.

“Yogi on the Green,” is a guide to improving the Golfers physical and mental (mindfulness) abilities, both on the Golf Course and perhaps even their daily life.

“Yogi on the Green” by Victor Stringer will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (11/06/2017 – 11/10/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076HBXWVV.

“Yogi on the Green” has a 5.0-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“I don’t play golf or do yoga but when I saw the title of this book I was curious to discover how the author would tie the two together. The books clear concise prose sucked me in and before I knew it I was hooked. My big reveal after reading the book is that I still don’t want to play golf and probably won’t do any yoga but the big take a way was the life lessons I learned from the author. Mr. Stringer has made me more aware of events in my everyday life and how I can improve my performance by being aware of and listening to the messages my body is sending me. Like Mr. Stringer stated in his book “golf is played 90% above the shoulders”. I believe that success in life is also 90% mental and this little book helped me refocus on how to be better at the game of life.

It was an inspirational read and I recommend it to anyone regardless of whether you play golf or do yoga, after all if you are reading this you are alive and this book is a good guidebook for a more fulfilling and rewarding life.

Be your best friend and read this little gem.” – Dennis Green

“This book gives you a step by step way to not only improve your golf game, but also a way to improve your overall physical condition and addresses the mind body connection, which sometimes gets overlooked. It is also packed with great exercises and yoga poses for every type of athlete.” – Regina Nervo

About the Author:

Victor Stringer has been a Certified Instructor in Kundalini and Indigo (children’s) Yoga for over 15 years.