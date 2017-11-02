Where Is America Headed?

"Anyone who wants to have a serious look into where America fits into Biblical prophecy and if it will be an agent of evil or remain under a Christian majority would find this interesting" - Pastor Rick

With the current situation of divisiveness in America, many people are starting to lose their faith in their nation. However, Richard Bettez is not one of them. He maintains his hope for his country in his book, Discerning Our Time: A Layman’s Guide to End-Time Events in America.



The book gives readers a guide on the direction the country is heading. Juxtaposing the Bible’s end-time prophecies with the modern historical and societal events and current political climate of the country, Pastor Rick gives his take on how America will survive during the prophesized end-time. Believers and nonbelievers alike will be enlightened by the book’s clarifications on the misconceptions in Christianity.



With his knowledge and insights, Pastor Rick hopes that his book would enlighten readers. “Anyone who wants to have a serious look into where America fits into Biblical prophecy and if it will be an agent of evil or remain under a Christian majority would find this interesting,” he says. He also recommends the book to pastors and followers of the Bible who wish to use it as a medium for teaching.



Discerning Our Time

A Layman’s Guide about America in End Time Prophecy

Written by Richard Bettez

About the Author

Richard Bettez is a pastor for the PRB Ministry. He previously worked as a design professional, a group home director, and a martial arts teacher.