thyssenkrupp Elevator moves up to 90,000 people per hour in one of Italy’s most fashionable shopping locations

Sixteen escalators and ten elevators: this is the equipment installed at the new Rinascente department store in Piazza del Tritone in Rome, designed to carry up to 90,000 people per hour, more than the Stadio Olimpico (73,000) can hold for an hour and a half. thyssenkrupp’s innovative mobility solutions enable customers to travel comfortably through the department store, while factoring in the urban characteristics of an ancient city.

At the store, which measures over 14,000 square metres, making it the second largest in Italy after its counterpart in Milan, thyssenkrupp Elevator has installed sixteen escalators for an overall length of around 200 metres and of a weight of over 128 tonnes. The escalators are designed to carry 4,800 people per hour each, for a total of 76,800 customers across the building’s eight floors. The ten elevators, weighing 35 tonnes, will mobilize up to 120 people per journey.

“This was a great project,” says Luigi Maggioni, CEO of thyssenkrupp Elevator Italia. “We worked hard, night and day, for about a year, to install our systems in the delicate Roman remains of the Vergine Aqueduct, inaugurated by Augustus in 19 BC.” Parts of the aqueduct from the Roman Empire are situated in the basement floor of the department store. The Vergine Aqueduct is still in operation and leads water to many fountains in Rome, such as the famous Trevi fountain only a few steps away from this current installation of the thyssenkrupp Elevators.

Ancient cities such as Rome face the same challenges of urbanization as the megacities of the 21st century. Many people want to get from A to B in confined spaces as quickly and comfortably as possible. thyssenkrupp’s mobility solutions enable passengers to do exactly this – even in narrow, old cities with structural restrictions.

“This is the second Rinascente store we have worked on,” says Davide Renna, Key Account Manager at thyssenkrupp Elevator Italia. “Our mission was to ensure a safe and comfortable shopping experience for all the customers who fill the wonderful Piazza Tritone store day after day.”

thyssenkrupp Elevator

thyssenkrupp Elevator brings together the Group’s global activities in passenger transportation systems. With sales of 7.5 billion euros in fiscal 2015/2016 and customers in 150 countries, thyssenkrupp Elevator built its position as one of the world’s leading elevator companies from scratch in a mere 40 years’ time applying thyssenkrupp unique engineering capabilities. With more than 50,000 highly skilled employees, the company offers smart and innovative products and services designed to meet customers’ individual requirements. The portfolio includes passenger and freight elevators, escalators and moving walks, passenger boarding bridges, stair and platform lifts as well as tailored service solutions for all products. Over 900 locations around the world provide an extensive sales and service network to guarantee closeness to customers.

thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp is a diversified industrial group with traditional strengths in materials and a growing share of capital goods and services businesses. Around 156,000 employees in nearly 80 countries work with passion and technological expertise to develop high-quality products and intelligent industrial processes and services for sustainable progress. Their skills and commitment are the basis of our success. In fiscal year 2015/2016 thyssenkrupp generated sales of around €39 billion.

Together with our customers we develop competitive solutions for the challenges of the future in the areas Mechanical, Plant and Materials. With our engineering expertise we enable our customers to gain an edge in the global market and manufacture innovative products in a cost- and resource-friendly way. For us, technical progress and innovations, allied with the combined strength of the Group, are key factors enabling us to meet current and future customer and market requirements around the world, grow on the markets of the future, and generate strong and stable earnings, cash flows and value growth.

www.thyssenkrupp-elevator.com