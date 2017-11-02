Boeing Grows Leasing Software Presence with Everbright Financial Leasing

Boeing [NYSE: BA] subsidiary AerData is growing its leasing software presence in China under a new agreement with Everbright Financial Leasing Co., Ltd., headquartered in Beijing, that will consolidate data from multiple sources using a single Corporate Management System (CMS) platform. The platform will reduce risk for lessors by giving them full control and oversight of asset values, contract information and technical details.

“The AerData CMS application was a logical choice to support our rapidly expanding fleet,” said Wang Hua, head of Aviation, Everbright Financial Leasing. “CMS will be the foundation for all technical and financial processes used to manage aircraft leasing.”

CMS is an industry-leading program that supports aircraft leasing business processes and asset management including maintenance, upgrade and flight records for individual airplanes.

“Before CMS, lessors may have information on airplane assets in multiple systems,” said Matt Bull, AerData CEO. “CMS gives lessors a comprehensive view of their inventory. This helps lessors like Everbright Financial Leasing be more efficient as they expand their presence in the leasing industry.”

More than 60 leasing companies worldwide use AerData systems to support their business.

About AerData

AerData, a Boeing Company, provides lease management, records management, engine fleet planning and audit and inspection software as well as technical and back office services for aircraft and engine operators, lessors and MROs. AerData is part of the Digital Aviation and Analytics business unit within Boeing Global Services.

Boeing Global Services, headquartered in the Dallas area, was formed by integrating the services capabilities of the government, space and commercial sectors into a single, customer-focused business. Operating as a third business unit of Boeing, Global Services provides agile, cost-competitive services to commercial and government customers worldwide.

About Everbright Financial Leasing

Founded in May of 2010, Everbright Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. is a state-owned banking background financial leasing company, with total assets value of $9.7 billion as of June 30, 2017.

With strong support of China Everbright Bank and an experienced aviation financial professional team, Everbright Financial Leasing provides airlines, airports, aircraft manufacturers and MROs with leasing, asset management, consultation services and tailor-made financial solutions.