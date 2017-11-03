“Cultural Awareness: A Strategy That Can Influence Your Journey to Success” Free for Only Five Days

In “Cultural Awareness: A Strategy That Can Influence Your Journey to Success,” Dr. Eunice Gwanmesia shares how she left her home country of Cameroon to pursue her dreams of being an educator. She addresses the hardships she faced during her first few years, from adjusting to a new culture, to juggling her education and her family.



This inspiring quasi-memoir follows Dr. Gwanmesia’s international journey from being a college student in Cameroon, to a practicing dental therapist in an indigenous Canadian village, to her current home in the United States, where she earned her nursing degree and taught a BSN program at Delaware State University for thirteen years. She even used her own funds to start a Certified Nursing Program at her company, Always Care Health Services, Inc. In other words, Dr. Gwanmesia went from being a struggling student in Africa to rubbing shoulders with the academic elite in the U.S.



Though she totes several degrees including a Ph.D., the road has not always been easy. Learning the cultural boundaries and freedoms of a new country can be difficult for anyone, especially students. Drawing on years of experience as an educator, speaker, and mentor, Dr. Eunice Gwanmesia addresses how cultural awareness played a defining role in her ability to achieve her goals.



Dr. Gwanmesia’s story of moving somewhere new for more opportunities is one many of us can relate to. This insightful read has a bit of wisdom for all of us; from the international student adjusting to a new country and way of learning, to the traveling business person who has contacts all over the world. Beyond learning how to adapt to life in a foreign country, she cites “the Five P’s” as her roadmap to success: Purpose, Passion, Persistence, Patience, and Perseverance.



“Cultural Awareness: A Strategy That Can Influence Your Journey to Success” is currently free and available for download on Amazon from 11/04/2017 until 11/08/2017. Get your free copy now!

Here’s what some of the reviewers said:

“By generously sharing her story, Dr. Gwanmesia has given ordinary people and professionals powerful lessons about how to create visions about the person one wants to be and the professional objectives one wants to achieve and how to accomplish them despite obstacles. She recognizes similarities in people while acknowledging differences that cannot be ignored if one expects to form positive relationships with people is on point. Her formula for success which she reminds us should contain main ingredients that are unique to each person tell us all that success is within each person and begins when people take responsibility for self.”

- Dr. Marlene Saunders

“Storytelling is one of the most powerful ways of sharing our failures and our successes. In the book, Dr. Eunice Gwanmesia shares her story and allows us to look at views and strategies on her journey to success. I would refer this book to every young professional and to all of those who wish to have a look at the value of learning the value of relationships across cultures. The book is an easy read but captivates your interest as you walk with Eunice through her struggles to become a part of a mother culture while at the same time holding on to her own culture. She learns that cultural awareness is a two-way street as she hears how others are learning to understand her accent while at the same time she is struggling to understand the accents of others. A must read!! I give this book five stars.”

- Dr. Bernadine Lacey

