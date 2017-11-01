L’Oréal Men Expert partners with the Movember foundation

Men are facing a health crisis that isn’t being talked about - too many men are dying too young. Studies funded by the Movember foundation have identified that mental health problems among men and boys are pervasive and extensive; the incidence of testicular cancer has doubled in the last 50 years; the occurrence of prostate cancer is also on the rise and by 2020 more than 450,000 new diagnoses are expected each year around the world.

This collaboration will empower thousands of men across Europe to grow a moustache, start important conversations about men’s health and generate critical funds for groundbreaking research into prostate cancer, testicular cancer and suicide prevention.

L’Oréal Men Expert is committed to creating long-term, positive change for men, and by partnering with the world’s largest men’s health organization they are driving a community of men to become advocates for men’s health. Research shows that one moustache generates on average 36 face to face conversations about men’s health over the 30 day of the fundraising campaign, so by working

together and mobilizing the Men Expert community, L’Oréal has the potential to not only help raise valuable funds for the Movember foundation but to break down the barriers and get men talking about their health.

“As one of the top men grooming brands in the world, Men Expert has a duty to impact positively men’s life. We are really proud to become a major partner of the Movember foundation, bringing them our support in their fantastic work in favor of men’s health”, said Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglou, L’Oréal Paris Global President. “We have chosen to launch this important partnership today alongside L’Oréal Men Expert’s new Barber Club range to reflect the spirit of a “barber club” where men come together not only for grooming but to build conversations and connections. “

To help bring the partnership to life, L’Oréal ambassadors have joined real mo bros and mo sistas in a series of films providing informative men’s health advice, conversation starters and grooming tips to help grow an epic ‘mo’. All this can be found at https://movember.com

“As we embark upon our 10-year anniversary of tackling men’s health, we are proud to enter into our first-ever pan European partnership with L’Oréal Men Expert. Globally, men die on average six years earlier than women. But what’s not commonly talked about, is that there is so much more we can do to stop men dying too young. We are thrilled to have L’Oréal Men Expert on board, to help us in our mission to ensure men live happier, healthier and longer lives”, said Owen Sharp, CEO of the Movember foundation.