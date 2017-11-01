Skip The Plane Pain, Upgrade Your Travel and Enjoy More of Your Next Vacation in The All-New 2018 Ford Expedition

Air travel can be a real pain, but for shorter domestic trips, the all-new Ford Expedition’s combination of efficiency, comfort and technology can help get you, your family and your friends to your vacation destination without the long lines and delays

All-new 2018 Ford Expedition has best-in-class fuel economy, with an EPA-estimated rating for the 4x2 SUV of 17 mpg city, 24 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined

All three rows are truly comfortable places to be on long drives, offering charging and entertainment options you won’t find in any other vehicle and plenty of room for luggage as well as something a plane can’t do – tow along a boat or camper

The busy holiday travel season is fast approaching. Vacations, ski trips and catching up with family are sure to be exciting – if you can just get through the hassle of air travel.

Think about it: Just getting to the airport, parking, hauling bags, checking luggage, security lines, limited Wi-Fi, not enough places to charge your phone, overcrowded waiting areas, weather and mechanical delays, lost luggage and cramped seating all takes its toll. There has to be a better way and, in fact, there is. For shorter domestic trips, the all-new Ford Expedition might be an easier alternative to flying.

“The all-new Expedition fits eight people comfortably and can carry all of their luggage, while keeping everyone connected and entertained,” said Todd Hoevener, Ford Expedition chief engineer who has already opted to drive his family – including his two six-foot-something sons – from Michigan to Clearwater, Florida, this Christmas. “It’s really the ultimate road trip vehicle.”

Combined with generous fuel capacity, Expedition’s best-in-class efficiency based on EPA-estimated ratings equates to a long maximum range – up to 538 miles for the 4x2 Expedition Max. At freeway cruising speeds, that is more than 7 hours of driving, which means more roadside attractions, restaurants and scenic views – and less stopping for gas.

A combination of aluminum construction, 3.5-liter EcoBoost® engine and all-new 10-speed automatic transmission allows Expedition 4x2 to top all competitors in fuel economy. It has an EPA-estimated rating of 17 mpg city, 24 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined, while the 4x4 version returns 17 mpg city, 22 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined. The Expedition 4x2 is the only full-size SUV to achieve 20 miles per gallon combined, besting the Chevrolet Suburban (19 mpg), Chevrolet Tahoe (17), Nissan Armada (16) and the Toyota Sequoia (15).

Comfort on a long journey is key, and Expedition delivers on that count as well. As air travelers well know, the typical seat on a plane has tight hip room and short knee room, sometimes cramming your knees into your chest and forcing your heels toward your hips. In the world of seat design, this is called the hip-to-heel ratio, and in the all-new Expedition, the measurement is generous from front to back – making even the third row a comfortable place for full-grown adults to sit over long periods of time.

Another frustration air travelers experience is staying connected – something Expedition makes easy. There are standard USB charge ports for each row, so kids can play video games and surf their social media profiles uninterrupted. An available 4G modem with Wi-Fi hotspot keeps as many as 10 different devices connected and, if you subscribe, an available Sling Media-powered vehicle entertainment system means you can take in the big game or cartoons or even binge-watch an epic medieval soap opera to pass the time. And on the off-chance everyone agrees on music, home theater-like quality of 12-speaker B&O PLAY™ audio is available too.

Luggage will stay safe and sound with Expedition’s new available cargo management system that converts the deep, tall cargo area in the back to vertical storage, creating separate sections on the load floor. Store things like overnight bags on the top of the cargo area and enjoy easy access through the rear flip glass, or use the system to configure basic shelving. You can even create a visually secure storage area beneath the shelf – no lost bags on this vacation.

If your getaway includes taking a boat to the lake or spending a week in a camper – not possible with air travel – a properly equipped Expedition is rated to tow 9,300 pounds.

The all-new 2018 Ford Expedition is available at dealers soon, just in time to start planning the specifics for your upcoming road trip this holiday season.

2018 Ford Expedition is fuel economy leader among full-size SUVs

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 203,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.