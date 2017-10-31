A Life’s Purpose Painted on Canvas: How to be Unstuck in Life

“Combining her paintings and text from corresponding life events, the author reveals the ways she has tried, and sometimes failed, to shape her life the way she wanted it. Such pictures . . . give the book a unique angle on the realizing-your-purpose genre. Sunny motivational fare,” - Kirkus review

Memoir artist Vicki Todd lets her paintings tell her colorful journey in her book, Unstuck: One Heroine’s Journey of Art and the Courage to Live on Purpose.



Unstuck is a visual memoir of seeking and finding purpose. Through this autobiographical guide, Vicki Todd shows how she became the woman who she is today—from a housewife to university professor to a memoir artist and life purpose guide.



Vicki Todd published Unstuck in the hopes of encouraging others on the same journey to never stop looking for the key to unlock the true identity within themselves, the root of true happiness.



Unstuck: One Heroine’s Journey of Art and the Courage to Live on Purpose is now available in online bookstores. To see more of Vicki Todd’s paintings and workshops, visit her website www.vickiworldart.com.





Unstuck: One Heroine’s Journey of Art and the Courage to Live on Purpose

Written by Vicki Todd

Kindle | $3.99

Paperback | $20.95



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author



Vicki Todd is a memoir artist and a life coach. She hosts Unstuck JOY! The Art of Living on Purpose, a radio show aired on www.transformationtalkradio.com. She also conducts “Paint Your True Selfie Portrait” art workshops to assist women in responding to their life’s purpose.



More information about the author and her work is available on her website www.vickitoddbooks.com.