A Life’s Purpose Painted on Canvas: How to be Unstuck in Life
Visual memoir regards failures as great importance in finding life’s purpose
“Combining her paintings and text from corresponding life events, the author reveals the ways she has tried, and sometimes failed, to shape her life the way she wanted it. Such pictures . . . give the book a unique angle on the realizing-your-purpose genre. Sunny motivational fare,” - Kirkus review
Memoir artist Vicki Todd lets her paintings tell her colorful journey in her book, Unstuck: One Heroine’s Journey of Art and the Courage to Live on Purpose.
Unstuck is a visual memoir of seeking and finding purpose. Through this autobiographical guide, Vicki Todd shows how she became the woman who she is today—from a housewife to university professor to a memoir artist and life purpose guide.
“Combining her paintings and text from corresponding life events, the author reveals the ways she has tried, and sometimes failed, to shape her life the way she wanted it. Such pictures . . . give the book a unique angle on the realizing-your-purpose genre. Sunny motivational fare,” says Kirkus Reviews.
Vicki Todd published Unstuck in the hopes of encouraging others on the same journey to never stop looking for the key to unlock the true identity within themselves, the root of true happiness.
Unstuck: One Heroine’s Journey of Art and the Courage to Live on Purpose is now available in online bookstores. To see more of Vicki Todd’s paintings and workshops, visit her website www.vickiworldart.com.
Unstuck: One Heroine’s Journey of Art and the Courage to Live on Purpose
Written by Vicki Todd
Kindle | $3.99
Paperback | $20.95
Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.
About the Author
Vicki Todd is a memoir artist and a life coach. She hosts Unstuck JOY! The Art of Living on Purpose, a radio show aired on www.transformationtalkradio.com. She also conducts “Paint Your True Selfie Portrait” art workshops to assist women in responding to their life’s purpose.
More information about the author and her work is available on her website www.vickitoddbooks.com.
( Press Release Image: https://photos.webwire.com/prmedia/50387/215939/215939-1.jpg )
WebWireID215939
- Contact Information
- Ethan Johnson
- Marketing Fulfillment Officer
- LitFire Publishing
- Contact via E-mail
This news content may be integrated into any legitimate news gathering and publishing effort. Linking is permitted.
News Release Distribution and Press Release Distribution Services Provided by WebWire.