One Man’s Adventure in Faith

Few men could ever begin to think of the life Hans Wilhelm has led, let alone to live it. Born in China of German missionary parents, he became an ardent supporter of Adolf Hitler while he was in high school, then was crushed by Germany’s defeat. Left without purpose in life, he found Christ and eventually came to America—a former enemy nation. That’s where his odyssey began. From China, to the US, to Taiwan, Brazil, Germany, South Africa, and back to China, Hans has traveled the world as an ambassador for Christ, seeking his will and sharing the gospel.



China Hans is a must-read for those seriously interested in finding the purpose of their life. Some stories have to be written because they are so important to the biographer. Others have to be written because the story needs to be told. This is a story that has God’s fingerprints all over it. In an age where putting together a résumé is a learned skill, Hans tells how God puts together résumés for his servants!



“This is a beautifully well written story of Hans and then Hans and Alice as they serve the Lord. . . . The dedication they have to doing God’s will is truly inspiring.” says an Amazon customer, who awarded the book five stars.





China Hans: From Shanghai to Hitler to Christ

Written by Hans Martin Wilhelm

About the Author

Hans Martin Wilhelm was born as German citizen and raised in China during the tumult of the Japanese invasion of China, World War II, and Communist takeover. He served as executive vice president of OC International and worked with other organizations, including The Navigators, World Outreach Ministries, and Chinese International Missions. He graduated from UCLA in 1953 and holds MDiv and doctor of ministry degrees from Fuller Theological Seminary. Hans and his wife, Alice, are living in Northern California.