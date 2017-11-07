ON Semiconductor Joins EEMBC to Collaborate in Development of Low-Power Microcontroller and IoT Benchmarks

EEMBC today announced that ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) has joined the EEMBC Low Power Subcommittee, focused on developing benchmarks targeting ultra-low power microcontrollers and edge-node devices for the Internet of Things (IoT). ON Semiconductor is a company that is internationally recognized for technology driving energy efficiency innovations. Its expanding portfolio of wireless solutions includes the new RSL10 product family representing some of the industry’s lowest power Bluetooth® low energy radio SoCs, as well as products supporting IEEE 802.15.4-2006, and 6LoWPAN –technologies that are on the roadmap for testing in EEMBC’s Low Power work group.



“We are excited to be part of the EEMBC benchmark efforts, as it is difficult to find respectable and reliable benchmarks backed by the microcontroller industry,” said Michel De Mey, Sr. Director of ON Semiconductor’s Medical & Wireless Products Division. “We are kicking off our membership with the publication of CoreMark® results for the RSL10 product family, and taking advantage of the benchmark certification services provided by the EEMBC Technology Center. Our Arm Cortex-M3 performance results indicate a certification score of 159.46 at 48 MHz, which is 3.32 CoreMark/MHz and translates to a very low-power score of 248.5 CoreMark/mA at 3V. Adding in the 32-bit DSP joint score, the total CoreMark performance is 283.8 CoreMark @ 48 MHz (5.91 CoreMark/MHz), which is industry leading in its class.”



EEMBC was formed in 1997 to develop meaningful performance benchmarks for the hardware and software used in embedded systems. EEMBC benchmarks help ensure predictable performance of embedded processors and systems in a range of applications and disciplines. EEMBC benchmarks are expanding into several important areas focused on the IoT and autonomous driving (e.g., ADAS).



The Low Power Subcommittee is comprised of the IoTConnect work group and ULPMark work group. IoTConnect has produced its initial benchmark, IoTMark-BLE, which tests the efficiency of microcontrollers and Bluetooth radios. ULPMark has produced a combination of benchmarks that target the efficiency of microcontroller cores and peripherals; results are available online.



“With ON Semiconductor’s strength in ultra-low-power wireless transceivers, they will quickly prove their value to our IoTConnect work group, as we discuss tough challenges in standardizing parameters associated with various radio protocols,” said Peter Torelli, EEMBC President and CTO. “I look forward to their active participation and continued publication of EEMBC benchmark results.”





About EEMBC

EEMBC, the Embedded Microprocessor Benchmark Consortium, was formed in 1997 as a non-profit organization that develops industry-standard benchmarks to test processors, microcontrollers, and the corresponding embedded systems. EEMBC benchmarks help ensure predictable performance of embedded processors and systems in a range of applications and disciplines. Its benchmarks are currently in use within thousands of companies and universities worldwide.



EEMBC is a registered trademark of the Embedded Microprocessor Benchmark Consortium. All other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners. For more information, visit www.eembc.org.



About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company’s products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.



ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the company references its Web site in this news release, such information on the Web site is not to be incorporated herein.