Leading Denver Architectural Firm, Godden|Sudik Architects, Awarded Project of the Year at 2017 CARE Gala

Godden | Sudik Architects, a leading Denver-based architectural firm, received “Project of the Year” honors for its Ravenna Wine Cave remodel at the 2017 CARE Awards Gala, held September 28, 2017. The Colorado Awards for Remodeling Excellence, or CARE awards, are the largest and longest running contest recognizing remodeling of all types, including both commercial and residential.

The Ravenna Wine Cave (Builder – Viaggio Homes) sought to completely maximize existing basement square footage while also transforming the space into an authentic European wine room that seamlessly melded with the overall home.

The main challenge for the project became achieving the client’s remodeling goals paired with the complexity and detail they wanted out of the project. To achieve the correct aesthetic, Old World techniques not commonly used in construction today were learned on site. In order to establish a unified design between existing and new, identical sandstone from Austin was sourced to match the patio upstairs, the fountain and wrapped openings and details utilized the same Mexican volcanic stone, and sandstone from New Mexico was brought in to match existing hardscapes. Antiques were sourced directly from Europe, adding to the authenticity of the space. Besides offering customized storage for 3,500 bottles, the completed Wine Cave also offers a warm tasting room. Custom glass allows areas to be sectioned off, with individual temperature controls, allowing guests to comfortably view the beauty of the entire space.

The Ravenna Wine Cave was also awarded “Gold” in the CARE Basement Remodel and Specialty Room categories for 2017.

Sponsored by the Home Builders Association of Metro Denver®, CARE is open to all projects, not just those by members of the HBA or its Custom Builder & Remodeler Council. Categories are numerous, and include kitchens, bathrooms, green building, and total home remodels. CARE awards are judged blind by local volunteers, making it an open and fair competition that recognizes excellence in remodeling, no matter the authorship.

Godden | Sudik Architects was founded in 1992 and specializes in all types of residential architecture. Their mission is to design innovative, livable, and high quality homes while collectively treating team and clients as family. As a multi-disciplinary residential architecture firm, Godden | Sudik relentlessly continues to grow and evolve together as a family in order to do the best work in the industry and create a sustainable future for their firm. Godden | Sudik is consistently recognized as a leading residential design firm in Colorado and the US. Their teams’ knowledge and diverse experience spans all types of residential environments, including the following: Single Family New Community Architecture, Custom | Remodel Luxury Design, Multi Family High Density Infill Architecture. Find out more about this and other award-winning architecture by Godden|Sudik Architects by visiting their website at www.goddensudik.com.

