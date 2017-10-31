Health Department Investigating Legionnaires’ Disease Outbreak in Queens, NY

In the last two weeks, there have been 13 hospitalizations for confirmed cases of Legionnaire’s disease in Queens, New York. Currently, the city’s Health Department is conducting water testing of over 50 cooling towers throughout the area as they investigate the cause of the local outbreak.

Legionnaires’ disease is a severe form of pneumonia that is caused by Legionella bacteria. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), fatality rates up to 25% are associated with healthcare acquired cases. Legionnaires’ disease is not communicable but when Legionella is found in water sources it can be contracted when it is aerosolized and then inhaled by susceptible individuals. Symptoms often include fever, chills, coughing and shortness of breath. Past outbreaks have been associated with plumbing systems, cooling towers, hot tubs, and decorative fountains.

“EMSL Analytical, Inc. has been on the forefront of Legionella testing and works to maintain up-to-date certifications in order to provide quality Legionella analysis,” said Christopher Goulah, Ph.D., Legionella Technical Manager at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Our Manhattan, Buffalo and Carle Place labs have all received New York State Department of Health Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Program (NYSDOH ELAP) certification for Legionella testing along with our corporate headquarters laboratory in Cinnaminson, NJ and our Wallingford, CT branch lab. These locations are also CDC ELITE accredited. EMSL has the capability to handle large analysis requests resulting from outbreaks.”

EMSL Analytical, Inc.’s network of Legionella testing laboratories provides CDC/ISO Culture Testing, Rapid Testing by Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Sequence-Based Typing, Whole Genome Sequencing and qPCR for L. pneumophila serotype 1. For more information about the difference between culture and molecular testing, please contact Christopher Goulah, Ph.D., at (716) 651-0030 extension 1407.

As an added resource, EMSL supplies a free Legionella Pocket Guide that includes important information on the bacteria along with different sampling techniques. Click here to request a free copy. Additionally, EMSL offers a range of free webinars, including presentations about Legionella and other environmental topics. To view EMSL’s complete list of free webinars, please click here.

To view a complete list of EMSL’s Legionella laboratory locations, accreditations and capabilities, please visit www.legionellatesting.com. For more information, please contact our Customer Service Center at (800) 220-3675 or email info@EMSL.com .

