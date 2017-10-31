Creative and Inspiring ‘Trophy City’ Campaign Showcases 10th-Generation Honda Accord and All Who Refuse to Rest on Their Laurels

Imaginative “Trophy City” creative introduces the all-new 2018 Honda Accord, “America’s Best Sedan” and recognizes those who push their limits: https://youtu.be/E1JtB6S4GD4

The best-selling car of the past four decades, Accord continues to lead the midsize segment and is a top-seller among all vehicles

As America’s best-selling car for over 41 years, the Honda Accord has earned its share of trophies. Now, the all-new from the ground up 10th-generation 2018 all-new Accord makes its debut in a creative marketing campaign, “Trophy City,” highlighting Honda’s mission to push beyond past success in pursuit of even greater achievements.

In the imaginative “Trophy City,” metal trophy figures representing human accomplishments in sports, academics, music, science and other endeavors come to life to recognize and encourage those who push the limits and refuse to rest on their laurels.

“This campaign was created to recognize all that the Honda Accord has achieved as well as inspire everyone to keep reaching higher, to never rest on your laurels,” said Susie Rossick, Assistant Vice President, Honda Marketing.

Accord Campaign Elements

The Accord “Trophy City” advertising will make its debut the week of Oct. 29, during Game 5 of the MLB World Series, NFL and NHL games. The creative concept will surround trophy-winning moments across entertainment and sports. Broadcast highlights will include the Golden Globes® and Latin Grammy Awards®, along with presence in both regular and post-season games across NFL, NCAA Football, NBA, and the NHL. As part of a larger, year-long NBC deal, the Accord will also make a special appearance in a top rated comedy and high profile late night programming. Digital media will follow the same approach, with an ESPN.com home-page takeover on the day of the Super Bowl and an MSN.com home-page takeover the following day. People magazine will also feature the Accord within its Golden Globes®, SAG®, Oscar®, and Grammy Awards® issues.

2018 Honda Accord

The all-new 10th-generation Honda Accord recently went on sale nationwide and is the most radical reimagining of America’s favorite car in its 41-year history. The all-new Accord defies its status as a mainstream midsize sedan – with a level of sophistication, premium quality and fun-to-drive performance that is simply a class above.

The 10th-generation Accord’s fun-to-drive performance is taken to the next level with two new turbocharged engines, a segment-first 10-speed automatic, 6-speed manuals for both turbocharged engines and a third-generation Hybrid system. The new 1.5T is the most powerful base engine ever offered on Accord, and the 2.0T has the highest torque output ever for Accord, making this the fastest, most fuel-efficient and most fun-to-drive Accord yet. In all, Accord has been the best-selling car in America for 41 years, with car buyers purchasing 13 million Accords. No other car has such a legacy of continuous popularity.

The Accord has been manufactured at Honda’s Marysville Auto Plant since 1982, with the Accord’s all-new turbo engines produced at the company’s Anna, Ohio, engine plant, the largest Honda automobile engine plant in the world.

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of reliable, fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles with advanced safety technologies sold through over 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V and Pilot sport/utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for 35 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2016, more than 95% of all Honda and Acura vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.