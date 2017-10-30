A Journey of Awakening through Miracles and Faith

At some point in life, people will feel a tug at their heart, an inexplicable yearning. Some may act on it; others may relegate it to the back of their minds. Restaurant-manager-turned-pastor Patrick K. McAndrew experienced his first spiritual awakening in the most unlikely place, but the journey brought him experiences that changed the course of his life forever.



In The Miracle before Your Eyes, McAndrew shares his personal stories and valuable lessons about hard work, perseverance, determination, and unwavering faith. His spiritual principles are rooted in the heart and core of many religious practices—from Jesus Christ to Siddhartha Gautama to Lao Tzu. He takes these lessons and weaves them with his own unique experiences.



Pastor McAndrew raises questions that will provoke the mind. His insights are penned for those who seek their own personal and spiritual awakening. Kirkus Reviews describes the book as “an affecting faith memoir filled with inviting personal anecdotes.”



The Miracle before Your Eyes is filled with stories that will make readers laugh or cry, and many will be moved and inspired to embark on a journey of self-transformation.





About the Author

Patrick K. McAndrew served as a manager for a high-end restaurant, working long hours that took its toll on his mental and physical well-being. After his spiritual awakening, he has since served as a minister for more than eighteen years. A graduate of the Unity School of Religious Studies in Missouri, Pastor McAndrew is committed to spiritual teaching and spreading his practical wisdom in his ministry. For more information, visit the author’s website at www.patrickmcandrewbooks.com.