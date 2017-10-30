Carlsberg Group wins award for reporting on UN Sustainable Development Goals

The judging panel praised the clear connection between Carlsberg’s sustainability programme and selected SDG’s for which it can effectively contribute towards, alongside the steps that will be taken to impact them.

Simon Boas Hoffmeyer, Sustainability Director, said: “We’re delighted to be recognised for our communication on how our sustainability efforts connect to the Sustainable Development Goals.

“Since publishing our 2016 Sustainability Report, we have launched our new sustainability programme, Together Towards ZERO – consisting of our ambitions and targets for 2022 and 2030.

“This is our vision for a better tomorrow at a time of global challenges and is aligned to the goals, and we look forward to reporting on progress made this year at the beginning of 2018.”

see how the ambitions and targets in Together Towards ZERO contribute towards the SDG's, here.