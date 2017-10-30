Experiential Moxy Hotels and Culture-Shaking Fashion Platform MADE Hosts Epic Adult Playground Party Celebrating Moxy’s Debut in New York City

Moxy Hotels, Marriott International’s experiential hotel brand that has earned its reputation for disrupting the lifestyle hospitality scene, joined forces with fashion cool kid brand MADE on Wednesday to officially debut Moxy Times Square with an unforgettable night of uninhibited play. The brand’s New York City coming out party on October 25 treated guests to the ultimate adult playground setting, inspired by the vibrancy and edginess of the city that Moxy Times Square calls home.

Hosted in collaboration with MADE, the hotel’s official opening celebrated the arrival of Moxy’s unique brand of energy and playfulness to the New York City hotel scene with tastemakers and culture-shakers including Malin Akerman, Krysten Ritter, Coco Rocha and Victor Cruz, among others. Moxy Times Square is the first of five Moxy Hotels set to open in the city that never sleeps.

“MADE’s reputation as a rule-breaker perfectly aligns with Moxy’s audacious brand identity, which celebrates nonconformity, irreverence and originality above all. This synergy of spirit made them a perfect bestie for Moxy for this event to launch Manhattan’s first adult playground,” said Toni Stoeckl, Global Brand Leader and Vice President, Distinctive Select Brands, Marriott International. “Our highly-anticipated opening party set the tone for what Moxy guests and New York City can expect from our rebellious brand – a place to leave your inhibitions at the door and have a great time.”

Moxy Times Square’s epic party evoked playful memories, but with a stylish insta-ready twist. In a homage to the iconic NYC outdoor playground, a ‘Dunk & Dance’ dance floor was transformed into a glowing court with neon hoops flanking both sides of the room, bringing to life the streets of NYC. In the ‘Which Way Do You Swing’ room, guests were invited to take their inhibitions off the ground and levitate on an NYC playground swing. The Hook Up Play Pen allowed party-goers to dive in to dig for hidden Moxy hook-ups such as crash pads at the hotel for the night. DJ sets by some of the industry’s most notable talent – including Fatherhood, Matthew Mazur and Total Freedom – kept partygoers dancing until the early hours of the morning.

“Moxy’s disruptive identity and commitment to unique cultural moments and experiences perfectly aligns with our vision at MADE,” said MADE’s Global Fashion Director Ruth Gruca. “Together with our incredible hosts Cordell, That Girl Sussi, DeSe, Ian Isiah, and Slick Woods we were able to create a one of a kind party for all attendees, inclusive of an adult ball pit, neon-lit basketball court turned dance floor and sick beats brought to us by DJ’s Fatherhood, Mathew Mazur and Total Freedom.”

Moxy’s alliance with MADE kicks off a series of stylish on-property events and programming, including bringing in guest DJs, pop-up trunk shows, guest speaker series and events with local and digital artists.

Moxy Times Square’s coming out party also celebrated its artists-in-residence, Japanese artist Sawada and Indonesian artist Nicholas Lokasasmita, both the chosen artists of the brand’s #BlankCanvas global initiative. The initiative calls on multi-media artists from around the world to submit contemporary works that encapsulate Moxy’s dynamic brand attitude. The #BlankCanvas winners have the opportunity for their work to be featured at new Moxy Hotels. Sawada was inspired by the hotel’s riff on “urban camping” when he created a large hanging 3D “Bear” installation composed of black plastic and mirror fragments. A central ‘blank canvas’ runs from the first-floor atrium of the hotel up to the rooftop, decorated with original artwork created by Lokasasmita.

Now Playing: Moxy Times Square

Formerly the New Mills Hotel, built in 1907 in Midtown Manhattan on 36th Street and 7th Avenue, Moxy Times Square proves that affordability doesn’t have to mean a sacrifice of style or comfort. Moxy Times Square is developed by Lightstone Group, one of the largest and most diversified privately held real estate companies in the United States. With bedrooms and public spaces designed by Yabu Pushelberg and dining venues designed by Rockwell Group and operated by TAO Group, the 612-room Moxy Times Square Hotel boasts a wide variety of room types and more than 22,000 square feet of flexible meeting spaces. Dining and nightlife destinations include Legasea, a seafood brasserie; Bar Moxy, a buzzing lobby bar and lounge; The Pickup, a twist on the traditional grab & go; and Egghead, an all-day, egg-centric sandwich shop provides bountiful opportunities for guests to eat, drink, chill out, connect and play. Topping it all off, Moxy Times Square features Magic Hour, New York City’s largest all-season indoor/outdoor hotel rooftop bar and lounge, offering cheeky amusements like a naughty miniature putt-putt; monumental skyline and Empire State Building views.

The opening of Moxy Times Square marks the brand’s 15th hotel opening. Moxy’s bold pipeline includes more than 90 approved Moxy deals worldwide, 29 of which are in the U.S. In the next year, Moxy is expected to open in Amsterdam, Chicago, Minneapolis, Nashville, Tokyo, Washington, D.C., and others.

For additional information, please visit www.MoxyTimesSquare.com. Follow us at @MoxyTimesSquare and PLAY ON #AtTheMoxy. To learn more about Moxy Hotels, please visit www.MoxyHotels.com.

VIP Guests included: Malin Akerman, Krysten Ritter, Chanel Iman, Coco Rocha, Victor Cruz, Miles Chamley-Watson, Slick Woods, Ruth Gruca, Cordell Broadus, Jenne Lombardo, Phillipe Blond, David Blond, De Se, Ian Isiah, That Girl Sussi, Total Freedom, Fatherhood, Matthew Mazur, Brandon Maxwell, George Kotsiopoulos, Micah Jesse, Shayne Oliver, Chris Habana, Luar, Jazzelle Zanaughtti, Jacqueline Jablonski

# # #

Note on Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities laws, including the number of lodging properties the company may add in future years and similar statements concerning possible future events or expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in market conditions; changes in global and regional economies; supply and demand changes for hotel rooms; competitive conditions in the lodging industry; relationships with clients and property owners; the availability of capital to finance hotel growth and refurbishment; and other risk factors that the company identifies in its most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q or annual report on Form 10-K; any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply here. We make these statements as of the date of this press release, and we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Moxy Hotels

Moxy Hotels is Marriott International’s new millennial-focused brand that debuted in September 2014 with the opening of the Moxy Milan. A boutique-hotel concept for the next-Gen traveler, Moxy is a fresh and innovative brand combining stylish design and approachable service at an affordable price point. With tech-enabled rooms, vibrant lobby spaces and warm, modern service, Moxy aims to surprise travelers with a thoughtful, spirited and fun guest experience. Moxy Hotels is proud to participate in the industry’s award-winning loyalty program, Marriott Rewards® which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®. Members can now link accounts with Starwood Preferred Guest® at members.marriott.com for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer. To learn more about Moxy Hotels, visit www.MoxyHotels.com.

About MADE

MADE began in 2009 to counter the impact of economic recession on the fashion industry and designers. As part of the IMG portfolio, MADE is a global platform that makes fashion more accessible and connects visionary brands to the creative vanguard. Love MADE and stay tuned at MA.DE