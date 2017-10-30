New competition: Digital talent meets top management at "Digital Shapers"

If you see digitization as an opportunity and truly want to change things, then “Digital Shapers 2018” is right for you. Top international companies offer young digital talents exclusive access to data and information. “Digital Shapers” is an initiative launched by Airbus, Bertelsmann, Lufthansa Group, Metro, McKinsey, SAP, and Zeiss. Participants can turn things completely upside down – corporate business models, digital challenges, the new competitive environment – all elements that decide the future of entire industries. Digital experts support and coach participants through the challenge. Ultimately, they present their business cases and prototypes to some of Germany’s most important digital shapers. Whether in business, natural sciences, or liberal arts; whether software developer, statistician, or experience designer – backgrounds play no role. Up to December 10, 2017, students, doctoral candidates, postdocs, and young professionals are invited to apply at digital-shapers.com. The process is very straightforward. Resumes or transcripts need not be submitted.

From problem to prototype

At “Digital Shapers,” young talents take on the digital challenges that corporate leaders currently face. In doing so, business visionaries work in a team with data scientists, experience designers, and software developers. The task: define the problem with precision then prepare a concept as the basis to develop a prototype that will convince digital leaders in the final event in Berlin on April 27, 2018 – a prototype that just might also be implemented. Over the course of two weekend workshops, experienced digital professionals from companies coach teams and provide them with valuable training in developing digital business models, delving into the dimensions of agile work approaches, design thinking, rapid prototyping, and scalability. The winning team will receive exclusive mentoring from one of the jury members along with EUR 10,000 in prize money.

Cornelius Baur, Managing Partner McKinsey Germany, says: “Digitization changes everything – and it’s developing at a breakneck speed. We want to encourage young talents to actively shape these changes, as peers with today’s corporate leaders.”

The jury members:

Leonard Lee, VP & Global Head of New Business Models and Services, Airbus

Hartwig Masuch, Chief Executive Officer BMG, Bertelsmann

Dr. Christian Langer, Head of Digital Strategy, Innovation, and Transformation Lufthansa Group

Kay Schwabedal, General Manager HoReCa.digital (METRO)

Dr. Cornelius Baur, Managing Partner McKinsey Germany

Jennifer Kilian, Leader McKinsey Digital Experience Team

Hala Zeine, Chief Business Development Officer, SAP

Thomas Spitzenpfeil, CFO and CIO, ZEISS

Carsten Knop, designated Head of Digital Products, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung

Hans Demmel, Managing Director of n-tv

Christian Cohrs, Editor in Chief, Business Punk

Stephan Dörner, Editor in Chief, t3n.de

Interested students, doctoral candidates, postdocs, and young professionals from all backgrounds are invited to apply by December 10, 2017 at digital-shapers.com. Resumes do not matter. Applicants solve online exercises aligned to each background (for example, tricky programming, complex data analyses, or visions for the future of established companies), and respond to questions regarding their experiences.

For further information: www.mckinsey.de/medien