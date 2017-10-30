Female Leaders from ELC Featured Prominently in Beauty Inc. Women’s Issue

WWD’s Beauty Inc. has published a special-themed issue celebrating the power and authority of women in beauty. Titled The Women’s Issue, this publication features in-depth profiles, round-table conversations and a groundbreaking survey regarding women in the workplace.

Several female leaders from the Estée Lauder Companies were prominently featured in The Women’s Issue, including Group President Jane Hertzmark Hudis, ELC board member Rose Marie Bravo, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Tracey Travis, and Aerin Lauder, Estée Lauder Style and Image Director.

Jane Hertzmark Hudis is acknowledged within the issue as a leading female “Builder” and “Turnaround Titan” of the beauty industry. In her interview, she reflects on the power women have to influence each other, and how listening to her own intuition has driven her on the path to success.

A round-table discussion moderated by Rose Marie Bravo, and including Tracey Travis as a key panelist, explores the challenges facing women in corporate executive positions, notably referred to as the C-Suite. In the article, the women touch upon the importance of having a vision from a young age and how necessary it is to take risks. They acknowledge that women can only continue to contribute to leading industries if they are at the forefront of decision making, and that the strides women have made in recent years are a result of being included in business and developmental processes from the start.

In reflecting upon the powerful “Mrs. Lauder was Here” anecdote from the company’s corporate archives, Aerin Lauder shares her thoughts on how receptive her grandmother, Mrs. Estée Lauder, would have been to the digital age of social media. Mrs. Estée Lauder was not afraid of change. She embraced it as an opportunity for growth and beauty.

Since the inception of the Estée Lauder Companies, women have played a pivotal role in the success of our business. We are honored to see some of our company’s exemplary female leadership featured in The Women’s Issue.

To read the full issue, please visit the WWD website.