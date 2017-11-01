Fun Facts about Favorite South African Animals – and Free Spins on Kung Fu Rooster Slot

This month Springbok Casino, South Africa’s favorite online entertainment site, presents Animal Facts, a collection of videos with funny facts about some of South Africa’s favorite wildlife. For some fun with farmyard friends they’re also giving free spins on the Kung Fu Rooster slot.



Springbok has gathered a series of myth-busting stories and videos that find the facts behind the fables. Which big South African cat doesn’t roar? What are crocodile tears? Can a giraffe lick its own ear? Do ostriches really bury their heads in the sand?!



Until the end of November, there’s an Animal Facts casino bonus featuring free spins on Kung Fu Rooster. The cocky slot commemorating the Chinese Year of the Rooster has Wilds that double wins and scatters that can trigger up to 25 free spins with up to 25X multiplier.



ANIMAL FACTS CASINO BONUS



25 free spins on Kung Fu Rooster slot

Coupon code: COOL-FACTS

Wagering requirement 30X

Valid November 1-30, 2017.



Springbok frequently shares video collections about South Africa. In May, its Heroes feature paid tribute to the heroic people that protect South Africa’s wildlife from poachers. Before that the South African casino shared stories of Unusual Friendships that developed between rescued animals in care. August was Wine Month and Van Wyk gathered a series of videos exploring South Africa’s famed wine regions.



At South Africa’s favorite online casino, all games are played in Rands and customer service is available in English or Afrikaans. Bitcoins can now be used for casino deposits and withdrawals. The casino offers hundreds of games from Realtime Gaming. Its bewitching new Bubble Bubble arrived just in time for Halloween. It’s in the download and instant play casinos for desktop and laptop computers and in the mobile casino for smartphones and tablets.



