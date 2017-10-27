Let’s Meet at Our Favorite Places This Small Business Saturday®

Shoppers and businesses, get ready! American Express announced its lineup of partnerships and activities to amplify the eighth annual Small Business Saturday, which will take place on November 25. The annual celebration was founded by American Express in 2010 and is held each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving to encourage all Americans to support independent businesses across the country, from their neighborhood cafe to the toy store down the street.

Whether it’s the local boutique, barbershop or sushi spot, small businesses have a way of bringing people together through shared interests and experiences. This year, Small Business Saturday offers people the opportunity to share their favorite places, discover new spots and celebrate independent businesses by giving them a boost.

“We are proud to see how Small Business Saturday continues to inspire communities. This year we will again celebrate the small businesses that make our neighborhoods feel like home,” said Elizabeth Rutledge, Executive Vice President, Global Advertising and Brand Management at American Express. “We’ve seen firsthand that when small businesses thrive, our neighborhoods, towns and cities thrive. So this Small Business Saturday we encourage everyone to visit the diverse range of small businesses that make up the fabric of their communities.”

How to Shop, Play, Share & Rock Out

Communities across the country are busy planning Small Business Saturday celebrations, from window décor and sand castles to street art and tree lightings. A new roster of activities and events from American Express will also help make this year’s Small Business Saturday inclusive and share-worthy for all:

More than 4,500 small business owners, individuals and community organizations have already pledged to be Neighborhood Champions this year, committing to host events and activities to rally their communities on Small Business Saturday. Shop Small enthusiasts can show their love for local Neighborhood Champions and independent businesses by linking up with family and friends to attend these events. Click here to find Neighborhood Champions near you. Join the Movement and Show Your Love: Millions of shoppers, foodies, public officials and other supporters pledged their support on Small Business Saturday last year. To keep spreading the love, American Express is asking consumers to share their Small Business Saturday photos, activities and favorite purchases on social media throughout the day. Everyone is welcome to join the movement by using the hashtags #ShopSmall and #SmallBizSat. You can also RSVP to Shop Small this Nov. 25 and receive reminders here.

Check with local businesses in your community to see what they are planning for Small Business Saturday, and visit www.shopsmallnow.com to see a Shop Small Map of American Express® Card-accepting small businesses in your neighborhood.

Vote for Your Favorite Main Street: In the lead up to Small Business Saturday, American Express and The National Trust for Historic Preservation, in collaboration with Main Street America, launched Partners in Preservation: Main Streets, a community-based partnership to raise awareness of the importance of preserving historic places and their role in sustaining local communities. This year’s program is inspired by the Shop Small movement and will award $2 million in preservation grants to main streets across America, as decided by public vote. To vote for your favorite, visit VoteYourMainStreet.org through October 31.

About Small Business Saturday

November 25th is the eighth annual Small Business Saturday. Dedicated to supporting the diverse range of local businesses that create jobs, boost the economy, and enhance neighborhoods around the country, Small Business Saturday was created by American Express in 2010 in response to small business owners’ most pressing need: getting more customers. Learn more at and connect with us on ShopSmall.com, instagram.com/shopsmall, facebook.com/SmallBusinessSaturday.

About American Express

American Express is a global services company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, foursquare.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.