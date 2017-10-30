2nd Aussie Millions Online Satellite Tournament Series Begins Wednesday at Intertops & Juicy Stakes

“What a great way to start 2018!” said Intertops’ poker manager. “Playing the richest and most prestigious poker series in the southern hemisphere!”

The second Aussie Millions online satellite tournament series starts at Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes on Wednesday. The winner of the Final on November 12th will win a AU$3500 prize package to compete in the prestigious AU$1,000,000 Aussie Millions GTD NL Hold’em opening event in Melbourne this winter.



The Aussie Millions, which began transforming Melbourne into a southern poker mecca in 1998, is one of the biggest stops on the international poker circuit. It attracts both recreational and professional players from all over the world.



The AU$3500 online satellites prize package includes AU$1150 buy-in for the opening event, four nights in a studio room at the five-star Quay West Suites (January 19-23, 2018) and $500 toward travel expenses.



Players can register under the Tournaments tab in the poker software. Buy-in for Step 1 tourneys in the three-tier series is just $3. Players can win their way from Step 1 to the Final or buy-in at any stage.



AUSSIE MILLIONS: SATELLITE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Step 1 $3+$0.30

1 ticket for Step 2 awarded

November 1 - 11, 2017 at 2pm, 8pm, 2am & 8am AEST

Step 2 $10+$1

1 ticket for Final awarded

Daily until November 11, 2017 at 9pm AEST

Last Chance Wild West Satellite $1+$0.10

1 ticket for Final awarded

Sunday, November 12, 2017 at 1pm AEST

Final $100+$10

$3,500 PRIZE Package awarded

Sunday, November 12, 2017 at 5pm AEST

Players from anywhere in the world are welcome to compete in this satellite tournament series but with travel expenses to Australia being relatively high from North America and Europe, the field is expected to be primarily Australian players.



Intertops players will find further information at https://poker.intertops.eu/en/promo/262-aussie-millions-2018. Details are also available at Juicy Stakes at https://www.juicystakes.eu/promotions/aussie-millions-2018.



