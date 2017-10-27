The 3 Top GPS Devices for Travelers

Serious travelers need more than a smartphone

Travelers know how spotty cell phone reception can be and how valuable a dedicated GPS device is for serious traveling. Thanks to competition from smart phone apps, GPS devices are now more affordable than ever, and are often stocked with a whole range of fun features.

So, what is to consider when selecting your sat nav? You should look at the following: screen size, preloaded maps, the cost of additional maps, map updates and point-of-interest features.

The average screen size currently is about 5 inches, though you can get smaller ones for cheaper, and as wide as 7 inches. Keep in mind, however, that the devices can eat up valuable dashboard space. You should consider which countries come preloaded in your sat nav, as well as the price (if any) to upload additional countries and to update current countries. Some handheld navigational GPS devices provide unlimited free uploads and some charge. Finally, how your new device handles point-of-interest (POI) features should be considered. Does it use cellular radio to connect to the internet and offer the most current directions to local spots of interest like museums or shops? If that feature isn’t of particular interest to you, it might not matter at all.

Here you find the top 3 GPS devices:

Listed at a budget price, this GPS device is a bestseller for a good reason. You get preloaded maps depending on the country you purchase the device in, and Garmin promises free lifetime map updates. The audio and visual combination is exceptionally clear in the Nuvi, and it includes the Up Ahead feature, which alerts you to places of interest on the way to your destination.

Similarly priced to the Nuvi, this is a 5-inch sat nav from another trusted and popular brand, TomTom. The Start 25 also comes with lifetime map updates, though it ships with an entire Western Europe, UK, and Ireland map. One fantastic feature is its parking assist, which helps you locate places to park. The integrated mount is also a plus, as it attaches easily to the dash or windscreen.