Green-minded Brits create record demand for eco-cleaning products

"Demand for eco-cleaning products in the UK is at an all-time high with shoppers more aware of how they can protect the planet through informed choices that start in their homes."

In the last year there has been a sharp rise in demand for eco-cleaning products with Tesco seeing a near 45 per cent rise in sales in the last year.

However a 2017 report by retail analysts Mintel states that premium price for these green products has been a major setback in attracting further customers.

With such a strong surge in demand Tesco will today give customers even more choice by launching an own label range, Ecoactive.

And the good news for shoppers is that the new seven product range will also help them save on existing branded eco-products by at least 50 per cent.

Tesco household goods product developer Sanjeev Kaushal who developed the range said:

“Customers tells us that they want to buy eco-cleaning products but they must be effective, affordable, easily available and independently certified to not harm the environment.

“They also want complete transparency on how they are produced, the ingredients they contain and the impact they have on the environment. We believe our new range of products answers all that criteria.”

All the products are recyclable with the bottles containing up to 45 per cent recycled plastic.

The range, which is made from plant-based, non-toxic, bio-degradable ingredients, includes washing up liquid, two fabric conditioners, two laundry detergents, toilet cleaner and a multi-surface cleaner.

All the products have been independently tested and certified by the EU Ecolabel, established in 1992 by the European Commission, to identify products and services which reduce environmental impact.

Using greener cleaning products which are made from plant-based ingredients and not the commonly used petroleum can make a considerable difference to both the environment and to our energy resources.

The Tesco Eco Active range will be on sale in more than 500 Tesco stores across the UK and will cost between £1 and £4.

Note to editors:

The full Tesco Eco Active range is as follows:

Pink Grapefruit Multisurface Cleaner 750ml - £1.50

Eucalyptus Toilet Cleaner 750ml - £1.50

Pomegranate Washing Up Liquid 500ml - £1

White Orchid Concentrated Fabric Conditioner 750ml - £1.50

Peony Pomegranate Concentrated Fabric Conditioner 750ml - £1.50

Aloe Vera Concentrated Non Bio Laundry detergent 1.5 litre - £4

Lavender Fields Concentrated Colourcare Laundry detergent 1.5litre - £4

A report by retail analysts Mintel, The Future of Fabric and Dish Care 2017, recommends that “affordability and efficiency are key benefits that mainstream green fabric care and dishwashing brands need to highlight to consumers. The main task for marketeers is to convince sceptics that highly efficient and affordable products are also green.”

In May, Tesco exclusively launched the Ecover Ocean Plastic washing up liquid in store for six weeks, made from 10 per cent ocean plastic. The product was very popular and brought in 55 per cent new shoppers to Eco cleaning products.

Tesco has now gone one better, with a brand new Ecover Ocean Plastic washing up liquid, again exclusive to Tesco, made from 50 per cent ocean plastic – the biggest yet!

