The Exciting Adventures of a Cowboy-Surgeon

Bill Magladry is not a typical surgeon. Bill Howland, a retired orthopedic surgeon in California, has taken such an interest in Magladry’s life that he wrote Cowboy and Surgeon: A Biography of Bill Magladry, MD.



Bill Magaldry grew up riding horses through wild national parks in the Sierra Nevada mountain range. He attended medical school when he joined the US Army during World War II, where he steered toward a whole different adventure.



Although already a practicing surgeon, the cowboy inside Bill Magaldry never disappeared. Despite struggling with multiple challenges, such as understaffed Native American Reservations, he still found time to rope cattle when he found himself with free time.



Being a surgeon himself, Bill Howland, MD, was so fascinated with the exciting life that Bill Magaldry led as a cowboy and surgeon. He shares stories that are sure to entertain fellow horse enthusiasts, campers, and Yosemite buffs.





Cowboy and Surgeon: A Biography of Bill Magladry, MD

Written by Bill Howland, MD

Kindle | $9.99

Paperback | $20.00



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Bill Howland, MD, is a retired orthopedic surgeon who grew up in Western Massachusetts. He spent over seven years in hospitals around the United States and Europe while he was serving in the US Army, until he settled in Redding, California, where he now lives with his family. His practice has reached a total of twenty-eight years. He was led to write Cowboy and Surgeon out of his fascination with the life of Bill Magladry, a local surgeon.