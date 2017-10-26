Discovering the Best Formula to Attain and Maintain Success

Drawing from his rich experiences, Donny Ingram offers a daily impetus to inspire business professionals to keep their optimism and success.



Written for those who are set in climbing the ladder of success and winning in life, Daily Thoughts for Success takes readers on a journey to building their character as a person and as a professional. For 365 days, this book provides a daily quote and commentary that will challenge them to set high standards for themselves. The book emphasizes the importance of developing the habit of communicating the right message to one’s self. By acquiring the right mental attitude, readers will be able to take initiative, fulfill tasks and responsibilities without expectations and reward, and give their best effort without the need to be encouraged by others.



Insightful, engaging, and inspirational, Daily Thoughts for Success will help professionals, leaders, and determined people set the tone for each day, visualize their future, and make them great assets to their team and organization.



More information about the author and his work is available at www.donnyingrambooks.com.





Daily Thoughts for Success

Written by Donny Ingram

Kindle | $3.99

Paperback | $19.99



Book copies are available at Amazon, www.donnyingram.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author



Donny Ingram spent twenty-eight years working in sales and marketing as well as training and development for both the government and corporate America and served in the US Air Force for more than twenty-one years. As an author, motivational speaker, trainer, and founder of Ingram Management Group, he has touched many lives by sharing practical, real-life information for the improvement of one’s life and profession. Donny is married to Charlotte, his wife for over forty-two years. Together, they have developed a marriage and family relationship training series called Success in the Home.