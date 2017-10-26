Saunders and Grann Carnegie Medals for Excellence Finalists

Two widely acclaimed books published earlier this year by Penguin Random House imprints are among the finalists for the 2018 Andrew Carnegie Medals for Excellence in Fiction and Nonfiction, bestowed by the American Library Association:

FICTION

LINCOLN IN THE BARDO by George Saunders (Random House)

NONFICTION

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI by David Grann (Doubleday)

Mr. Saunders’s novel won the Man Booker Prize in October. Mr. Grann’s work is a finalist for a 2017 National Book Award in the Nonfiction category.

Established in 2012, the Andrew Carnegie Medals for Excellence serve as an ALA guide to help adults select quality reading material.

The newest winners will be announced on February 11, 2018 during the ALA Midwinter Meeting & Exhibits in Denver. Each Carnegie Medal winner will receive $5,000.