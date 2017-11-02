World Changers and Difference Makers, An Amazon Best-Selling Book, is Free For One More Day (11/03/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Brenda Bower’s new book, World Changers and Difference Makers: A Comprehensive Guide to Transform Your Life and Mend the World One Sphere at a Time. It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store for one more day on Novemeber 3rd.

This guide introduces a solution framework for you to maximize your potential as a person and citizen of society. It’s transformative formulas and processes will give you the tools you need to be a World Changer and a Difference Maker for you, your spouse, family, team, business, ultimately making a positive impact on the world we live in - one second at a time, one word at a time, one sphere at a time.

Stop wondering who you are and start becoming who you’ve always wanted to be by improving your self-life intelligence world and your societal-leader intelligent world. You deserve to explore, soar, and achieve even more! This manual answers not just the “what” you’ve been searching for but finally a source that answers the “how-to!”

World Changers and Difference Makers by Brenda Bowers will be free and available for download on Amazon for 1 more day (11/03/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076FD84PC. World Changers and Difference Makers has a 5.0-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“It isn’t often that I come across a book that is so powerfully transformational! I often quote this book during strategic planning sessions with my local start-up social enterprise.” – Melanie Cannon.

“One of the most Inspiring self-help books I’ve ever read! I am having all my employees read this book to improve the culture of our work environment.” – Sean Rightly

For More Information:

About the Author:

Dr. Brenda J. Bowers, PhD, DNP, RN brings over 35 years of health care experience to Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare and our broader communities. Her passion and expertise lie in the areas of psychology, substance abuse, and professional counseling with the goal of advancing a healthier society through a faith-based and holistic lens.

In her role as Corporate Senior Vice President/System Chief Nursing Officer, she is responsible for planning, organizing, directing and evaluating patient services System-wide. Partners with WFH System Chief Medical Officers to establish an environment for clinical excellence, patient and family service, and clinical partnerships between nurses, physicians, and other clinicians.