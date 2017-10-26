Leica Q Silver: A New Colour Option for the Full-Frame Compact Camera

Leica Camera AG presents a version of its high-performance compact camera with the full-frame sensor and fast prime lens: The Leica Q in silver. The new colour version impresses with a combination of black and silver elements. The top plate and the baseplate have been silver anodised and the rear shell has the refined look of classic black paint. The characteristic, high-grip pattern of the black leather trim from the serial production model has been maintained, while the control elements on the top plate of the new version are now in silver. The design concept is complemented by engravings of the feet scale and the focal length numbers on the lens picked out in a shade of red that sets a colourful accent in the classic look of the camera.

The silver version of the Leica Q will be available from the end of November 2017.

The technical specifications of the silver Leica Q are identical to those of the serial production model. Thanks to its particularly fast Leica Summilux 1:1.7/28 mm ASPH. lens, the camera is perfect for photography in low light, for street photography, architecture and landscapes. To permit reliable control of subject composition, the Leica Q also features an integrated viewfinder with a resolution of 3.68 MP. Even the finest details of every exposure are displayed without any perceptible lag as soon as the camera is brought up to the user’s eye.

All functions of the camera are clearly laid out and logically placed to guarantee perfect ergonomics. Its clear and logical menu concept provides rapid access to all essential functions and enables users to programme personalised settings.

The Leica Q also delivers video recordings in full-HD quality. Depending on the scene and subject, users can choose between 30 and 60 full frames per second for video recording in MP4 format. The camera also features an integrated Wi-Fi module for wireless transmission of still pictures and video and remote control by WLAN from a smartphone or a tablet with the Leica Q App.

Leica Camera AG is an internationally operating, premium-segment manufacturer of cameras and sport optics products. The legendary status of the Leica brand is founded on a long tradition of excellence in the construction of lenses. And today, in combination with innovative technologies, Leica products continue to guarantee better pictures in all situations in the worlds of visualisation and perception. Leica Camera AG has its headquarters in Wetzlar, in the state of Hesse in Germany, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal. The company operates branch offices in Australia, China, France, Italy, Japan, Switzerland, Singapore, South Korea, UK and the USA. New and innovative products have been the driving force behind the company’s positive development in recent years.