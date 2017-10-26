Protecting California Workers at Risk of Exposure to Hazardous Welding Fumes

In California, there are a number of regulations in place that are meant to protect the health and safety of tens of thousands of welders and their coworkers from occupational exposure hazards. A number of these regulations are due to the serious health and safety concerns associated with exposure to welding fumes and gases. These respiratory hazards can be one of the most significant health concerns faced by these specialized workers.

The welding process produces visible smoke that often contains harmful metal fumes and gas by-products that workers could easily inhale. Due to these hazards, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) have developed a fact sheet discussing fumes and gases that could be present during welding. The agency lists the following metals that may be a component of welding fumes: aluminum, antimony, arsenic, beryllium, cadmium, chromium and hexavalent chromium, cobalt, copper, iron, lead, manganese, molybdenum, nickel, silver, tin, titanium, vanadium and zinc. Gases in welding fumes may include everything from argon, helium, nitrogen and carbon dioxide to nitric oxide, nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, ozone, phosgene, hydrogen, fluoride and carbon dioxide.

“To protect welders and their coworkers from exposure to welding fumes, employers can help to ensure proper air movement, ventilation controls, work practices and respiratory protection as some of the common ways to mitigate these risks,” said Michael Chapman, Laboratory Manager at LA Testing’s Huntington Beach facility. “A crucial component to these efforts is air testing. At LA Testing, we provide comprehensive analytical services to identify welding fumes and gases from occupational settings. We also offer air monitoring instruments, respirators and wide range of other personal protective equipment to safeguard employees from exposure hazards.”

LA Testing has also sponsored an educational video about exposure concerns associated with welding fumes that can be seen at: https://youtu.be/voxjn0I9Dr0.

