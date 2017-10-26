Notice Concerning Authorization of Share Repurchase up to Prescribed Maximum Limit

NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced that its Board of Directors resolved to authorize a share repurchase up to a prescribed maximum limit under Article 156 of the Companies Act, as applied pursuant to Article 165 (3) of the Companies Act, as detailed below.

Reasons for share repurchaseTo improve shareholder returns and to increase capital efficiency Details of authorization of share repurchase

(1) Class of shares: Common stock

(2) Aggregate number of shares to be repurchased: Up to 120,000,000 shares

(equal to 3.24% of total issued shares excluding treasury shares)

(3) Aggregate price of shares to be repurchased: Up to 300,000,000,000 yen

(4) Period for share repurchase: From October 27, 2017 to March 31, 2018

Notes

Treasury shares held by NTT DOCOMO, INC. as of September 30, 2017:

-Aggregate number of issued shares: 3,704,585,533 shares (excluding treasury shares)

-Number of treasury shares: 194,977,467 shares

About NTT DOCOMO

NTT DOCOMO, Japan’s leading mobile operator with over 75 million subscriptions, is one of the world’s foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities (“+d” partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. DOCOMO is listed on stock exchanges in Tokyo (9437) and New York (DCM). https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english.