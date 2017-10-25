A Collection of Prayers for the Believers

There are a lot of prayer books and prayer resources available in book form as well as online. But Mina’s little book provides the faithful with all that is needed: the prayer, the source, and a beautiful, compelling image to inspire. A beautiful book in so many ways.” - Emily Jane Hills Orford, Readers’ Favorite

Prayer is a way to talk to God, a comfort in trying times. Mina Petersen recognizes its importance in one’s life. Through her book, A Little Power Prayer Book for Your Daily Living, she reveals a collection of anointed prayers that will inspire and encourage believers that are in the midst of trials and tribulations.



Based on the Word of God, this book of prayers speaks to the heart and heals the wounded. There is a prayer for every occasion, for every moment that requires the shining guidance of God. Readers will find a morning prayer, a prayer for blessings, and a prayer for forgiveness, among many others. Meant to strengthen faith and guide one’s spiritual journey, this devotional compilation will also comfort the heart, enrich the mind, and nourish the soul.



A Little Power Prayer Book for Your Daily Living

Written by Mina Petersen

Kindle | $8.00

Paperback | $8.50



If you want to order the Paperback version, go to Create Space. If you want to order the Kindle version, go to Amazon.





About the Author

Mina Petersen was born in West Africa, she’s from the town called Liberia. When she came to the United States, a friend invited her to church. When she heard about Jesus, she became born again and is now a disciple of Jesus Christ. Her love for the Word of God inspired her to spread his teachings to others.